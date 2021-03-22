Man arrested after €6,000 drug and cash seizure in Cork city

A man has been arrested after over €6,000 worth of drugs and cash were seized in Cork city.
Gardaí from Anglesea Street said they executed a search warrant at a house off College Road at around 10pm last night.
During the course of the search, approximately €5,600 of suspected cannabis herb and cannabis plants, and €600 in cash were seized.
The suspected drugs will now be sent to Forensic Science Ireland for analysis.
A man, aged in his 30s, was arrested at the scene and was brought to the Bridewell Garda Station.
He was detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984 and later released.
A file on the matter is now being prepared for submission to the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP).
Gardaí said their investigations are ongoing.