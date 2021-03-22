Man arrested after €6,000 drug and cash seizure in Cork city

€5,600 worth suspected cannabis herb and cannabis plants, and €600 in cash were seized from the property. Picture: Garda Info

Mon, 22 Mar, 2021 - 08:24
Steven Heaney

A man has been arrested after over €6,000 worth of drugs and cash were seized in Cork city. 

Gardaí from Anglesea Street said they executed a search warrant at a house off College Road at around 10pm last night. 

During the course of the search, approximately €5,600 of suspected cannabis herb and cannabis plants, and €600 in cash were seized. 

The suspected drugs will now be sent to Forensic Science Ireland for analysis.

A man, aged in his 30s, was arrested at the scene and was brought to the Bridewell Garda Station. 

He was detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984 and later released. 

A file on the matter is now being prepared for submission to the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP).

Gardaí said their investigations are ongoing.

