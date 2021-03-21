'Fully operational' shebeen discovered by Limerick gardaí

Gardaí from Limerick have discovered a 'shebeen' operating in a garage on the outskirts of the city.
A Garda spokesman said it was "fully operational" when raided on Saturday as part of Operation Navigation.
Gardaí from Henry St searched the 'private premises' in relation to alleged breaches of liquor licencing legislation in support of current public health measures.
When gardaí arrived, there were a number of glasses on the tables with the remnants of alcohol inside them. The premises was found to be equipped with a fully functioning toilet, a television, and a dartboard.
A significant amount of alcohol, including six beer kegs, was seized during the operation along with refrigeration units, four beer dispenser taps, gas regulators, and optic dispensers.
No persons were present at the time of the search.
Gardaí said inquiries are ongoing and a file will be prepared for the DPP.