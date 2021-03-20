Woman claims ex 'nearly killed her family' by driving at speed towards her

A young mother who accused her ex-partner of trying to kill her was challenged about identifying him but she said she knew him so well she would recognise him if he had a bag over his head.

The young woman said he drove at her and their children on the way home from school.

When questioned at an in camera sitting of Cork District Court about how she could have identified him if he was driving so fast, she said: “I was with him nine and a half years — I could tell it was him with a bag over his head. I know every inch of him.”

The young woman said she was walking home from school with the children.

“He came flying around the corner, wheels spinning.

He nearly killed the whole lot of us. He put our children’s life in jeopardy.

"And I have been in a battered wives’ home.

“He came at me. He came for me. He knew what time I would be there… He says he was on medication but anyone I know on medication never tried to knock down their kids so I am not taking that as an excuse,” she said.

“I have three beautiful babies and their father tried to kill them,” she added.

Her ex-partner denied driving at her or at the children or speeding or dangerous driving and said he did not breach the safety order.

He said: “I was driving the car, I won’t lie about that.”

Judge Kelleher wondered if the accused was expecting congratulations for that when it was clear from the CCTV that he was driving the car on the occasion and the investigating garda also identified him.

The accused said:

I would never put my children in jeopardy.

Judge Kelleher convicted him of breaching the safety order. Defence solicitor Mary Creed said the young man had a very traumatic life and that he and his ex-partner had a very volatile life together.

The judge imposed an eight-month sentence which he suspended for two years.

“I am prepared to suspend it and give him a chance. But if he does anything in the next two years to intimidate his ex-partner — and the mother of his children — he would do the eight months,” Judge Kelleher said.

A second charge of breaching a safety order was dismissed. In that incident, the complainant said the defendant passed her on the street and called her a prostitute.

The defendant said he was with his new girlfriend and that his ex-partner was the one who called his new girlfriend a prostitute.