Two arrested after Iveagh House defaced with red paint

Two people have been arrested after Iveagh House in St Stephen's Green was defaced with graffiti and red paint earlier today.
Slogans such as "No more empty promises" were smeared in red paint across the front of the building which houses the Department of Foreign Affairs.
Extinction Rebellion live-streamed the defacing of where the group said: "The climate crisis is a global issue which we need to come together to solve.
"Ireland is on the UN Security Council. We have an opportunity to be leaders in climate action and justice."
They added: “Our Minister for Foreign Affairs Simon Coveney said that Ireland would be a voice for young people, women and the least developed countries.
"How is that anything more than empty promises given the actions of our government?"
The two people arrested, a male in his 20s and a female in her late teens, are being detained at Kevin Street garda station.