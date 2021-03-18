Opportunistic thief 'could not resist' taking bank keys 

Keys to the door of a bank in Cork city were stolen in what was described as an opportunist theft by a 51-year-old man who could not resist it but knew exactly what he was doing.

The crime was committed at the Bank of Ireland premises on 70 St Patrick’s St, Cork.

Sergeant Pat Lyons said at Cork District Court that the crime was committed back on the afternoon of November 24.

Sgt Lyons said two men were sitting at the rear of the bank when there was a loud noise outside the bank causing the member of staff who was at the back door to walk out to see what had happened.

“He left the keys in the lock in the back door. When he returned the keys were missing,” Sgt Lyons said.

The member of staff had observed the two men shortly before he went to investigate the cause of the noise.

Gardaí arrived at the scene very soon afterwards and approached Rodney Haynes in the area.

“The keys were returned,” Sgt Lyons said.

Hayes, of Cork Simon Community, had 138 previous convictions, including 13 for burglary.

Frank Buttimer said in mitigation: “He took the key in the door that was left there by someone. He did nothing with it. He just walked away. When asked to give it back he gave the key back. When interviewed by gardaí, he admitted the offending behaviour.

Judge Kelleher said: “This was an opportunist piece of behaviour by Mr Haynes. He did not set out to do so but could not resist taking it — he thought it would be of benefit to him. He knew exactly what he was doing.”

Judge Kelleher jailed Haynes for four months for the theft.