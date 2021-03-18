Care home resident who was verbally abused awarded €32k 

Young woman with significant disabilities 'was being forced to take medication and bad language was used'
Care home resident who was verbally abused awarded €32k 
Thu, 18 Mar, 2021 - 17:30
Liam Heylin

A young woman with significant disabilities who was verbally abused while being told to take medication at a residential care facility has been awarded €32,500 in compensation at a remote hearing of the High Court from Cork.

Ms Justice Bronagh O’Hanlon made an order prohibiting the publication of any details that would identify the plaintiff and on this basis the residential institution where the verbal abuse occurred is not identified.

The action was taken by a sister of the 33-year-old woman.

Speaking afterwards at the courthouse on Washington Street, Cork, her sister said: “It was a very stressful situation. You have to trust the service and you have to trust the people who are looking after your sister.

"We hope that every day they are looking after her and not abusing her verbally or physically. It is her home at the end of the day.

“She was 24 when she went into the service. She has a beautiful home now where the staff are wonderful to her. It is the one person that has tarnished the place.

“She is our world, she is our everything. Our mom passed away and (plaintiff’s name) had to use the service. She is our world. If it happens to (name) it happens to all of us.

It is not about the money, it is about someone taking accountability and owning up to it.

"People should not be employed in a place where they are working with vulnerable people.

"It is about safeguarding, protecting people. It could be about any person with a disability or any illness. It shouldn’t be happening and it needs to change.” 

Eoin Clifford, senior counsel instructed by Carrie McDermott solicitor, indicated to Ms Justice O’Hanlon that the risks of running the case had been explained to the plaintiff’s sister.

The judge then asked the plaintiff’s sister if she felt the settlement offer of €32,500 was enough.

She replied: “Personally, I don’t feel it is. She is still living in trauma. She can still feel the negativity." 

She is getting great care but she is carrying the scars, emotionally and physically. 

The judge adjourned very briefly and when she returned, the plaintiff’s sister said: “I accept the offer.” The judge said: “I think you are very very wise.” 

Ms Justice O’Hanlon noted the 33-year-old plaintiff had been in care for a number of years and had significant disabilities.

The main incident complained of in the case was verbal abuse on Christmas Eve 2015.

The judge said: “She was being forced to take medication and bad language was used. This left her with significant upset, given her profound disability and the fact she was already grieving the loss of (her mother).” 

The upset manifested itself in verbal vocalisations and increased hand-biting, the judge said.

“She was very distressed at being verbally abused. The type and level of the abuse would cause anyone to be distressed and anxious including a person with a mental disability. It contributed to her feeling unsettled at times,” the judge said.

Ms Justice O’Hanlon said the verbal abuse, on December 24, 2015, was the main item complained of in the pleadings.

More in this section

Police Stock Woman charged with attempted murder after Belfast stabbings
18/03/21Ciaran Moore (63) of Parkmore, Pecks Lane, Man who admitted to gardaí that he viewed child porn for five years avoids jail
Man acquitted of rape to sue INM over article Man who raped 6-year-old daughter day after her mother died fails to overturn conviction
Body of man found onMadison Road, Kilmainham

Gardaí appeal for witnesses after serious aggravated burglary in Clare

READ NOW

Latest

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up
Home Delivery
logo-ie

HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

Have the Irish Examiner delivered to your door. No delivery charge. Just pay the cover price.

LOTTO RESULTS

Wednesday, March 17, 2021

  • 1
  • 7
  • 20
  • 26
  • 43
  • 45
  • 37

Full Lotto draw results »

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices