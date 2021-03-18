Woman charged with attempted murder after Belfast stabbings

The accused, who is charged with several offences, was scheduled to appear before a district judge on Thursday
Ambulance personnel were already in attendance at the scene when PSNI officers arrived. Picture: Niall Carson/PA

Thu, 18 Mar, 2021 - 13:30
David Young, PA

A 27-year-old woman has been charged with attempted murder in connection with a Belfast stabbing incident in which five people were injured.

The accused, who is charged with several offences, was scheduled to appear before a district judge on Thursday.

A 20-year-old man and a 26-year-old woman who were also arrested by officers investigating the incident in York Street in the early hours of Wednesday have been released on bail pending further enquiries.

Police received a report shortly after 2am on Wednesday that a woman had been stabbed and a man had been attacked in the area.

Ambulance personnel were already in attendance when officers arrived.

Police said four women reported injuries sustained as a result of being stabbed.

A man aged in his 20s also sustained a minor injury to his hand.

Two of the women, one aged in her 20s and the other in her teens, were taken to hospital for treatment.

The other two women were treated at the scene by ambulance crew members.

