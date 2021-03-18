Gardaí appeal for witnesses after serious aggravated burglary in Clare

Gardaí in Clare are appealing for information in relation to a serious incident of aggravated burglary.

At approximately 4.30pm on Sunday, March, 14 three men armed with a knife and an iron bar entered a house in Drumullen, Kilmurry, in Sixmilebridge in Clare.

Three of the house's occupants were tied up and another was assaulted.

A number of personal items were also taken from the property.

Gardaí are appealing to anyone who may have information in relation to this incident to come forward.

They are also appealing to anyone who was in the area of Drumullen, Kilmurry, between 4.00pm and 5.15pm on March 14 to get in contact with them.

Any road users who were in the area at this time and who might have camera (including dashcam) footage has been asked to make it available to investigating gardaí.

Anyone who may have observed any unusual activity in the area is also asked to contact gardaí in Ennis Garda Station on 065 684 8100, the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.