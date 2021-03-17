Two arrested in connection with €70k heroin seizure in Cork

Two men have been arrested after gardaí seized €70,000 worth of heroin in Cork on Tuesday evening.

While manning a checkpoint in Rathduff yesterday evening, gardaí attached to Mallow Roads Policing Unit said they observed a car stopping short of the checkpoint. One occupant of the car was seen discarding a bag a short distance away.

With assistance from the Mallow District Drugs Unit, Mallow Detective Branch and the Regional Dog Unit, gardaí then stopped and searched the vehicle and its two occupants, as well as the surrounding area.

During this search, gardaí located and seized suspected heroin with an estimated street value of €70,000.

Two men were arrested at the scene and taken to Mallow Garda Station where they were detained under Section 2 of the Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act, 1996.

One of the men, who is aged in his 40s, has since been charged and is due to appear before Midleton District Court tomorrow morning, March 18 at 10.30am.

The other man, who is aged in his 30s, has been released without charge and a file is now being prepared for submission to the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP).

Gardaí said their investigations are ongoing.