Gardaí discover cocaine worth €2.8m concealed in unclaimed van

No arrests have yet been made but Milford gardaí said their investigations are ongoing
Drug parcels found inside the van. Picture: Garda Info

Wed, 17 Mar, 2021 - 15:46
Steven Heaney

A large cocaine haul worth €2.8m has been seized by gardaí in Donegal.

Approximately 41 kgs of the drug were discovered in a van brought into the country from the UK.

Officers from the Milford District Drugs Unit of the Donegal Division became suspicious when nobody came forward to claim the van. 

The vehicle was examined and 41kg of a substance believed to cocaine - with an estimated value of €2,800,000 - were found inside.

No arrests have yet been made but Milford gardaí said they are liaising with the Garda National Drugs & Organised Crime Bureau and the Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI) as part of their ongoing investigations. 

Milford Superintendent David Kelly, who is leading the investigation said this significant seizure has "reduced the supply of illegal drugs in our community thereby increasing community safety."

