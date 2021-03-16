Ban on returning to Killarney had 'positive effect' on feud, court told

Four men appeared on Tuesday before Killarney District Court in relation to what the court heard was a three-year-old feud on the eastern edge of Killarney which had erupted again over the Christmas period.

Gardaí dealt with a large number of incidents of alleged violent disorder in the Ballyspillane area on Christmas Eve and Christmas morning, 2020. A number of homes and cars were damaged, people assaulted, and weapons used, it was alleged. It resulted in the setting up of a special policing unit, Operation Spider. There have been court appearances already in relation to incidents on Christmas Eve.

So far, 13 people have been arrested as part of Operation Spider and further arrests are anticipated.

The alleged incidents relate to a “three-year feud”, and matters before the court on Tuesday occurred on December 25, Killarney District Court was told.

The four who appeared before the court on Tuesday in relation to Christmas morning matters included Michael O’Brien and his two sons, all of Hazelwood Drive, Ballyspillane.

Must remain in Kildare

All four are now living in Co Kildare and must remain at their Kildare addresses, the court ordered.

They are only to come to Killarney for obligatory court appearances and legal consultation.

Pat O’Sullivan, defending, objected to his clients having to stay out of Kerry and said there was “a presumption of innocence”.

However, Judge David Waters did not lift the condition, sought by gardaí, saying he was satisfied it was “required”.

Garda evidence told how banning the accused from Killarney has had “a positive effect” on the feud.

Michael Harrington, aged 41, of Hill Top Upper, Ballycasheen, is charged with violent disorder with others at Ballyspillane on December 25.

Michael O’Brien, aged 42, of Hazelwood Drive, Ballyspillane, is charged with aggravated burglary at 11 Hazelwood Drive, in that he had with him “an implement”.

His son Christopher O’Brien, aged 24, of the same address, is also charged with aggravated burglary at 11 Hazelwood Drive — at the time, he had with him a slash hook, according to the charge. Christopher O’Brien is also charged with criminal damage to the windows at 13 Hazelwood Drive.

Another son, Luke O’Brien, aged 21, of Hazelwood Drive, is charged with violent disorder with others on the date.

As well as staying away from Killarney, they must "stay off" social media, the court said.

DPP directions were awaited and the matter has been adjourned to April in Tralee, with all four remanded on bail on their own bond, said Sgt Kieran O’Connell.

Judge Waters told Mr O’Sullivan he had “a very strict policy” when it came to bail conditions.

“I will deem any breach of conditions grounds for remand in custody,” warned the judge.