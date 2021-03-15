Man charged in relation to suspected investment fraud in Kerry

The suspected investment fraud resulted in the loss of around €125,000
Man charged in relation to suspected investment fraud in Kerry

Gardaí said the man is due to appear before Tralee District Court on March 24, 2021 at 10.30am. File picture

Mon, 15 Mar, 2021 - 14:17
Steve Neville

Gardaí in Kerry have charged a man in relation to suspected investment fraud resulting in the loss of around €125,000.

The man, aged in his 50s, was arrested this morning. He was detained at Tralee Garda and has since been charged.

A statement revealed that in 2018, gardaí in Tralee received a report from three individuals who believed they were subject to investment fraud between 2010 and 2012.

Each person had seen an article in a newspaper which offered an overseas investment opportunity with a "guaranteed return within 24 months”.

However, no money was ever returned to the would-be investors.

Gardaí said an investigation was carried and a man was arrested.

He is due to appear before Tralee District Court on March 24, 2021 at 10.30am.

Gardaí have issued advice on how to avoid investment fraud incidents, saying that if it is too good to be true, it probably is.

