Man, 20s, arrested by gardaí investigating invoice redirection fraud

A man has been arrested by gardaí in relation to an ongoing investigation under Operation SKEIN.
Operation SKEIN is an investigation into “international BEC/Invoice re-direct fraud being committed form Ireland and the laundering of the proceeds through accounts here”.
The man, who is aged in his 20s, was arrested by officers from the Garda National Economic Crime Bureau following a search in Naas, Co Kildare.
Gardaí said that the man is currently detained at Irishtown Garda Station under Section 50 Criminal Justice Act, 2007.
It is the 15th arrest as part of the operation.
Gardaí said that investigations are ongoing.