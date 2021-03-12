Two men charged in connection with drug seizure in Westmeath

Two men charged in connection with drug seizure in Westmeath

Fri, 12 Mar, 2021 - 22:04

Two men have been charged in connection with a suspected cocaine seizure in Westmeath.

The men, aged in their 20s and 30s, will appear before a special sitting of Mullingar District Court at 11am on Saturday.

Gardaí said that €70,000 worth of suspected cocaine was seized on Thursday.

A statement revealed that the seizure was made following a search of a house in the Monksland area of Athlone.

The search was carried out by gardaí from the Westmeath Divisional Drugs Unit assisted by local units and the Armed Support Unit.

