Two men charged in connection with drug seizure in Westmeath

Two men have been charged in connection with a suspected cocaine seizure in Westmeath.
The men, aged in their 20s and 30s, will appear before a special sitting of Mullingar District Court at 11am on Saturday.
Gardaí said that €70,000 worth of suspected cocaine was seized on Thursday.
A statement revealed that the seizure was made following a search of a house in the Monksland area of Athlone.
The search was carried out by gardaí from the Westmeath Divisional Drugs Unit assisted by local units and the Armed Support Unit.