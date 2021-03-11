Gardaí make six arrests after investigation into violent order incident

Six arrests were made after a weeklong investigation and a number of searches
Gardaí launched an investigation into the incident the day of the episode. Picture: Denis Minihane.

Thu, 11 Mar, 2021 - 11:58
Ciarán Sunderland

Gardaí have arrested six males in relation to a violent disorder incident last week in Clonmel, Co Tipperary. 

Last Friday, March 5, at 11am in the Waterford Road area of Clonmel, a group of eight or nine men armed with weapons arrived at business premises in two vehicles and a short violent dispute ensued.

Gardaí launched an investigation into the incident the day of the episode.  

This morning a number of arrested resulted from a search of the Tipperary town by gardaí from Clonmel Garda station, the Tipperary Division and the Armed Support Unit. 

The arrested males are aged between their mid-teens to their 40s and are being held at various Garda stations across Co Tipperary. 

Gardaí have detained the men under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act 1984.

