Gardaí make six arrests after investigation into violent order incident

Gardaí have arrested six males in relation to a violent disorder incident last week in Clonmel, Co Tipperary.
Last Friday, March 5, at 11am in the Waterford Road area of Clonmel, a group of eight or nine men armed with weapons arrived at business premises in two vehicles and a short violent dispute ensued.
Gardaí launched an investigation into the incident the day of the episode.
This morning a number of arrested resulted from a search of the Tipperary town by gardaí from Clonmel Garda station, the Tipperary Division and the Armed Support Unit.
The arrested males are aged between their mid-teens to their 40s and are being held at various Garda stations across Co Tipperary.
Gardaí have detained the men under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act 1984.