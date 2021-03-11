Woman spared jail for stealing French tourist's wallet in Cork

A French tourist visiting Cork got talking to an Irish woman who stole the young visitor’s wallet containing her bank card.

Sergeant Gearóid Davis said the French woman did not realise this property had been stolen from her.

By the time she managed to get the card cancelled by the bank it had been tapped 16 times for small transactions in Cork City that totalled over €150.

Judge Olann Kelleher noted that the victim was a French tourist in Cork and he described it as a horrible crime.

Katie McCrossan, 25, of Beechwood Grove, Lifford, County Donegal, was sentenced yesterday to eight months but the judge agreed to suspend the sentence on the basis of steps taken by the accused since the time she committed the crime.

Defence solicitor, Eddie Burke, said the defendant had been attending at an addiction counsellor and had been off everything and clean for the past 16 months.

Judge Kelleher said: “I will give her one break but it was a horrible crime. She had addictions but she got help and she is dry now for 16 months.”

The judge then imposed the eight-month sentence suspended on condition that she would keep the peace and commit no offences in the next two years.

Sergeant Gearóid Davis said the French tourist was waiting for a bus at the bus station on Parnell Place in Cork on July 18, 2019.

Katie McCrossan began talking to her but when the young French woman left her bag momentarily, Katie McCrossan went through the tourist’s bag and removed an item. This was later observed on CCTV.

By the time the victim noticed her card had been stolen and got on to her bank to have it cancelled it had been used for 16 'tap and go' transactions totalling €156, Sgt Davis said at Cork District Court.