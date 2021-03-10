Man arrested after Limerick collision which left pedestrian in critical condition

The pedestrian, a man in his 20s, remains in critical condition at University Hospital Limerick after he was struck by a car.
Man arrested after Limerick collision which left pedestrian in critical condition

A man, 20s, was arrested this morning and is being detained at Roxboro Road Garda Station.

Wed, 10 Mar, 2021 - 12:44
Greg Murphy

Gardaí in Limerick have arrested a man following a serious road traffic incident which left a man in hospital in critical condition.

The incident occurred on the Ballincurra Road on Monday, March 8 at approximately 11.20pm.

The pedestrian, a man in his 20s, remains in critical condition at University Hospital Limerick after he was struck by a car.

The driver failed to remain at the scene.

A man, 20s, was arrested this morning and is being detained at Roxboro Road Garda Station.

Gardaí are appealing for anyone who was in the Childers Road/Ballinacurra Road or in the vicinity of the Ballykeeffe roundabout near the Crescent Shopping Centre between 11.15pm and 11.30pm on Monday night to contact them.

They are particularly asking any road users who may have dash cam footage to contact Roxboro Road Garda Station on 061-214340.

Read More

Investigations underway as man in critical condition after being hit by car being pursued by gardaí

More in this section

Man jailed for 'pretty sinister' attempt to kidnap a pensioner Man jailed for 'pretty sinister' attempt to kidnap a pensioner
Man due in court charged with Cork City shop burglary Man due in court charged with Cork City shop burglary
Two women arrested as cannabis and cash worth €238k seized in Dublin Two women arrested as cannabis and cash worth €238k seized in Dublin
Scales of justice and Gavel on wooden table and Lawyer or Judge working with agreement in Courtroom, Justice and Law concept

Man admits killing Monaghan man by setting fire to his house five years ago

READ NOW

Latest

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up
Home Delivery
logo-ie

HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

Have the Irish Examiner delivered to your door. No delivery charge. Just pay the cover price.

LOTTO RESULTS

Saturday, March 6, 2021

  • 3
  • 14
  • 17
  • 18
  • 38
  • 47
  • 46

Full Lotto draw results »

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices