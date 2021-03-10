Man arrested after Limerick collision which left pedestrian in critical condition

Gardaí in Limerick have arrested a man following a serious road traffic incident which left a man in hospital in critical condition.
The incident occurred on the Ballincurra Road on Monday, March 8 at approximately 11.20pm.
The pedestrian, a man in his 20s, remains in critical condition at University Hospital Limerick after he was struck by a car.
The driver failed to remain at the scene.
A man, 20s, was arrested this morning and is being detained at Roxboro Road Garda Station.
Gardaí are appealing for anyone who was in the Childers Road/Ballinacurra Road or in the vicinity of the Ballykeeffe roundabout near the Crescent Shopping Centre between 11.15pm and 11.30pm on Monday night to contact them.
They are particularly asking any road users who may have dash cam footage to contact Roxboro Road Garda Station on 061-214340.