Two women arrested as cannabis and cash worth €238k seized in Dublin

Two women have been arrested in connection with the seizure of nearly €240,000 worth of cannabis and cash in Dublin.
Shortly before 10am this morning, Garda units from Finglas Station and Blanchardstown District carried out a search of a house in the Charlestown area as part of ongoing investigations into the sale and distribution of illicit drugs in the North-Dublin Region.
A large quantity of cannabis herb with an estimated value of €220,000 and €18,000 in cash were discovered and seized at the property.
A number of other items linked to drug-distribution were also seized including bagging, weighing scales, cutting knives and documentation were also seized.
Two women, both of whom are aged in their 20s, were arrested at the scene and taken to Finglas Garda Station where they are currently detained under Section 2 of the Criminal Justice Act (Drug Trafficking) Act, 1996.
They can be held for up to seven days.
Gardaí said their investigations are ongoing.