Two women arrested as cannabis and cash worth €238k seized in Dublin

A number of other items linked to drug-distribution were also seized including bagging, weighing scales, cutting knives and documentation were also seized
Two women arrested as cannabis and cash worth €238k seized in Dublin

The cannabis herb and cash seized at the property. Picture: Garda Info/ Twitter

Tue, 09 Mar, 2021 - 18:36
Steven Heaney

Two women have been arrested in connection with the seizure of nearly €240,000 worth of cannabis and cash in Dublin. 

Shortly before 10am this morning, Garda units from Finglas Station and Blanchardstown District carried out a search of a house in the Charlestown area as part of ongoing investigations into the sale and distribution of illicit drugs in the North-Dublin Region.

A large quantity of cannabis herb with an estimated value of €220,000 and €18,000 in cash were discovered and seized at the property.

A number of other items linked to drug-distribution were also seized including bagging, weighing scales, cutting knives and documentation were also seized.

Two women, both of whom are aged in their 20s, were arrested at the scene and taken to Finglas Garda Station where they are currently detained under Section 2 of the Criminal Justice Act (Drug Trafficking) Act, 1996. 

They can be held for up to seven days.

Gardaí said their investigations are ongoing.

More in this section

gavel No jail for Corkman who threatened young woman after dog fouled on green
FILE PHOTO Cabinet will hear from Minister for Education Norma Foley this morning, on the negotiations with the INTO and ASTI re Education minister loses appeal over home-schooled students
Bernard Barton1 Judge sceptical insurers will ensure public benefit from new guidelines
gardaidrugscrimeplace: dublin
Two women arrested as cannabis and cash worth €238k seized in Dublin

Cannabis worth €1.8m seized at Ringaskiddy Ferry Terminal

READ NOW

Latest

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up
Home Delivery
logo-ie

HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

Have the Irish Examiner delivered to your door. No delivery charge. Just pay the cover price.

LOTTO RESULTS

Saturday, March 6, 2021

  • 3
  • 14
  • 17
  • 18
  • 38
  • 47
  • 46

Full Lotto draw results »

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices