Phone theft has left student nervous of public transport, Cork court told

A student has been left feeling vulnerable and anxious about taking public transport since a 39-year-old stranger asked to use his phone to make a call and then made off with it.

Connie Foley of Gould’s Hill, Mallow, County Cork, has been jailed yesterday for eight months for the crime.

Sergeant Pat Lyons said the incident occurred on October 10, 2019, at the bus station at Parnell Place, Cork.

A student was waiting for a bus when he was approached by Connie Foley who was a stranger to him. Foley asked if he could borrow his phone for a moment so that he could make a phone call.

The student obliged but Foley made off with the phone. The injured party gave a description of the man to gardaí. Connie Foley was later arrested and now he has pleaded guilty to stealing the phone.

Sgt Lyons said Connie Foley had 137 previous convictions, including 16 for theft, seven for robbery, four for burglary, one for aggravated burglary and three for attempted robbery.

Defence solicitor, Cathal Lombard, said Connie Foley made admissions and following efforts to locate the stolen phone he managed to recover it and bring it to court for the student from whom it was taken.

Sgt Lyons questioned the value of the phone at this stage as the owner had been without it for 18 months and had worked part time for seven months to raise the money to pay for a replacement phone.

Judge Olann Kelleher noted from a victim impact statement that the victim was left feeling vulnerable and afraid after his phone was taken from him at the bus station and he felt nervous about travelling on public transport.

Mr Lombard said the accused had experienced a lot of trauma and bereavement in his life. “He appreciates he has a bad record and caused the complainant difficulty. He is dealing with his issues as best he can,” the defence solicitor said.

In all the circumstances, Judge Kelleher said a sentence of eight months was appropriate.