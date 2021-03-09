Man accused of offering drugs to sexually exploit child in Cork

A Corkman has been accused of offering a child drugs for the purpose of sexual exploitation.

Detective Garda Donal O’Connell arrested and charged the 36-year-old and brought him before Cork District Court.

Sergeant Pat Lyons said the Director of Public Prosecutions had decided that the case was to be dealt with by indictment at Cork Circuit Criminal Court. The DPP also indicated that a plea of guilty could be entered at the district court and the case sent forward for sentencing at Cork Circuit Criminal Court.

Defence solicitor, Frank Buttimer, said a book of evidence would be required.

Judge Olann Kelleher adjourned the case until April 12 for service of the book.

The judge imposed reporting restrictions on anything that would lead to identification of the complainant – a young teenaged girl. That restriction also extends to not naming the defendant as it would identify the complainant.

There was no prosecution objection to the accused being remanded on bail. One bail condition was required – namely that he would have no contact, direct or indirect, with the complainant.

The charges all relate to the same date, September 20, 2019.

The first charge states that the 36-year-old offered to give the child drugs for the purpose of sexual exploitation. The second charge states that he allegedly communicated with her by phone for the purpose of sexual exploitation. Finally, he is accused of sending sexually explicit material to a child.