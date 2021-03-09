80% increase in text, call or email fraud with €53k stolen in a single case

There has been an 80% increase in text, call and email fraud over the past two years.
Gardaí have said more than €640,000 was reported stolen through these means in 2020.
The oldest person to be targetted last month through these types of scams was 88 years old, while the youngest as just 17.
In one case alone, gardaí say more than €53,000 was stolen.
They are warning people the most common types of these phishing/vishing/smishing scams are purporting to be from a bank, where people are invited to click a link, and then asked for personal details such as an address, date of birth and PPS numbers.
Brexit and the Covid-19 pandemic have provided new opportunities to fraudsters, as well as the increase in online shopping and deliveries.
Gardaí are advising people not to respond to such texts, to take screenshots of the messages received, delete them and report them to the bank or relevant company and local Garda station.