Child left with scars after falling into brambles at school settles for €90k

Judge said the settlement offer for the injuries that the child had suffered was 'very generous'
Child left with scars after falling into brambles at school settles for €90k

Noting the Court of Appeal’s reduction of a lesser award in a case involving a scalding injury, the judge said the offer was very good for a case like this and he would approve it.

Mon, 08 Mar, 2021 - 19:09
Mary Carolan

A child left with facial scars after falling into brambles while playing at her Montessori school has secured €90,000 under a settlement of her High Court action.

Mr Justice Garrett Simons said the settlement offer for Cara Faye O’Brien O'Keeffe, now aged six, seemed “very generous” and he had no hesitation approving it.

Through her father Mark, of The Paddocks, Portrane Road, Donabate, Co Dublin, the child had taken proceedings against the Representative Body of the Church of Ireland and Louise Fitzsimons, trading as Deerpark Montessori School, Swords, Co. Dublin.

The case arose from an incident on April 19, 2018, in which the child, then aged three and a half, fell into brambles while playing at her school and suffered lacerations and abrasions to her face.

It was claimed the brambles were permitted to grow at the side of the play area and the child was not supervised at the time of the accident.

In seeking approval of the settlement offer on Monday, David Burke BL, for the child, said his side were very pleased with the offer and was recommending it for reasons including the Court of Appeal, had in a separate case with some similarities, reduced a lesser settlement on appeal.

In his ruling, the judge said this was an unfortunate accident and the child suffered “quite nasty injuries”. Some of the scars were permanent and he was told a larger scar was unlikely to be improved by surgical intervention.

The child is very young and not very conscious of the scars now but may be conscious of them in her teenage years, he said.

Noting the Court of Appeal’s reduction of a lesser award in a case involving a scalding injury, the judge said the offer was very good for a case like this and he would approve it.

More in this section

Former crèche worker jailed in Cork for distributing child porn Former crèche worker jailed in Cork for distributing child porn
Endometriosis HSE seeks permission for DNA test to identify 'John Doe' in psychiatric hospital for 30 years
Bessborough survivor aims to have parts of the mother and baby homes report quashed Bessborough survivor aims to have parts of the mother and baby homes report quashed
#courtscompensationhigh courtplace: irelandplace: dublinplace: swords
Beer study

Two Cork City bartenders charged with breaching Covid restrictions

READ NOW

Latest

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up
Home Delivery
logo-ie

HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

Have the Irish Examiner delivered to your door. No delivery charge. Just pay the cover price.

LOTTO RESULTS

Saturday, March 6, 2021

  • 3
  • 14
  • 17
  • 18
  • 38
  • 47
  • 46

Full Lotto draw results »

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices