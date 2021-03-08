Garda probe after two separate attacks at Cork's Lough

Garda probe after two separate attacks at Cork's Lough

The two assault victims, one in his 40s and one in his 20s, were attacked in separate incidents in roughly the same area of the Lough late on Sunday night. Picture: Denis Minihane.

Mon, 08 Mar, 2021 - 18:53
Eoin English

Gardaí in Cork have launched investigations after two men were attacked within 30 minutes of each other at the city's Lough amenity.

An area at the suburban nature amenity on the southside of the city was sealed off for a time this morning for a technical examination by garda forensic experts.

Detectives are also hoping to review CCTV from various business premises in the area in the hope of identifying the suspects.

Two separate attacks

The two assault victims, one in his 40s and one in his 20s, were attacked in separate incidents in roughly the same area at the popular amenity late on Sunday night.

The man in his 40s was attacked at 11.30pm by two unknown males.

The man in his 20s was attacked nearby about 30 minutes later. 

Both men suffered head and facial injuries and both were treated for their injuries at Cork University Hospital. One of the men suffered a suspected concussion.

Garda investigation

Gardaí are hoping to take detailed statements from the injured parties in the hope that they can provide a detailed description of their attackers.

Detectives are trying to establish if the men could have been attacked by the same people, and to establish if there are any connections between the incidents.

Gardaí have appealed to anyone with information to contact Anglesea Street garda station on 021 4522000, or the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666111.

Read More

Letters to the Editor: Will the DUP be ready for shared island conversation?

More in this section

Beer study Two Cork City bartenders charged with breaching Covid restrictions
Former crèche worker jailed in Cork for distributing child porn Former crèche worker jailed in Cork for distributing child porn
Endometriosis HSE seeks permission for DNA test to identify 'John Doe' in psychiatric hospital for 30 years
crimeviolenceplace: corkorganisation: an garda siochana
Garda probe after two separate attacks at Cork's Lough

Child left with scars after falling into brambles at school settles for €90k

READ NOW

Latest

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up
Home Delivery
logo-ie

HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

Have the Irish Examiner delivered to your door. No delivery charge. Just pay the cover price.

LOTTO RESULTS

Saturday, March 6, 2021

  • 3
  • 14
  • 17
  • 18
  • 38
  • 47
  • 46

Full Lotto draw results »

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices