Garda probe after two separate attacks at Cork's Lough

Gardaí in Cork have launched investigations after two men were attacked within 30 minutes of each other at the city's Lough amenity.

An area at the suburban nature amenity on the southside of the city was sealed off for a time this morning for a technical examination by garda forensic experts.

Detectives are also hoping to review CCTV from various business premises in the area in the hope of identifying the suspects.

Two separate attacks

The two assault victims, one in his 40s and one in his 20s, were attacked in separate incidents in roughly the same area at the popular amenity late on Sunday night.

The man in his 40s was attacked at 11.30pm by two unknown males.

The man in his 20s was attacked nearby about 30 minutes later.

Both men suffered head and facial injuries and both were treated for their injuries at Cork University Hospital. One of the men suffered a suspected concussion.

Garda investigation

Gardaí are hoping to take detailed statements from the injured parties in the hope that they can provide a detailed description of their attackers.

Detectives are trying to establish if the men could have been attacked by the same people, and to establish if there are any connections between the incidents.

Gardaí have appealed to anyone with information to contact Anglesea Street garda station on 021 4522000, or the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666111.