The cases were adjourned until April 12.
The case concerns an alleged incident at The Harp Bar on Pouladuff Road, Cork, on July 18, 2020. File photo: Gareth Fuller/PA

Mon, 08 Mar, 2021 - 17:50
Liam Heylin

Two bartenders at a pub in Cork City were prosecuted today for an alleged breach of Covid-19 restriction regulations.

The case was brought to Cork District Court by the Director of Public Prosecutions in respect of an alleged incident at The Harp Bar on Pouladuff Road, Cork, on July 18, 2020.

The charge against the barman and the barwoman was brought under a section of the Health Act 1947 as amended by the Health (Preservation and Protection and other Emergency Measures in the Public Interest) Act 2020.

The particulars of each charge states that on July 15 last year at the Harp Bar, Pouladuff Road, the defendant did contravene a penal provision of a regulation to prevent, limit, minimise or slow the spread of Covid-19.

No background details of the alleged breach was outlined during the brief mention of the matter at Cork District Court.

On the application of Sergeant Pat Lyons, Judge Olann Kelleher adjourned the cases until April 12.

It is anticipated that on that date the defence solicitor, Shane Collins-Daly, will indicate if the defendants are entering pleas of guilty or not guilty. If it is a not guilty plea the cases will be adjourned for hearing at a later date in Cork District Court.

The defendants in the case are: 39-year-old Daniel Kiely of 72 Hazel Road, Togher, Cork; and 27-year-old Laura Leahy of 51 Plunkett Road, Ballyphehane, Cork.

Two Cork City bartenders charged with breaching Covid restrictions

