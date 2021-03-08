Man due in court following Cork pharmacy robbery

Gardaí in Cork have arrested two people after the robbery of a pharmacy in the Douglas area on March 6.
The incident happened shortly before 10pm when a man entered the pharmacy, threatened staff with what gardaí believe was a knife and stole prescription tablets.
Following an investigation, gardaí searched a house in Cork City where they arrested a man, 30s, and a woman, 20s.
A number of tablets, believed to have been stolen during the robbery were also found.
The two people were detained and brought to Togher and Bridewell Garda stations.
The man has since been charged and is due before Cork City District Court this morning. The woman has been released without charge.
A file will be prepared for the DPP.