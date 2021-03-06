Man scribbled ‘go f*** yourself’ on bail papers thrown at brother

A man narrowly escaped jail after he threw a document with the words “go fuck yourself” scribbled over his bail conditions in bright blue pen at his brother.

Kevin Creedon had been banned from communicating in any way with two brothers and his mother as part of recent bail conditions.

Garda James McCarthy from Midleton, Co Cork, arrested Creedon on March 4, just after 3.30pm, to enforce an arrest warrant.

Fermoy District Court heard that Creedon had previously been granted bail by Mallow District Court with the condition that he make no contact with three family members — two brothers and his mother.

However, Creedon allegedly approached his brother, Vincent Creedon, shouting verbal abuse and throwing a letter at him, with the words ‘go fuck yourself’ written on it, Garda McCarthy said.

Vincent Creedon told gardaí that he was intimidated and in fear following the incident, the court heard.

Garda McCarthy objected to bail, saying that Kevin Creedon may interfere with family, who are witnesses in a pending case.

However, solicitor Matt Birmingham defended his client, saying that the letter “fell out the window” of the defendant’s car.

“This is the only incident of note since bail was granted,” Mr Birmingham said.

“He has medical issues. He is on chemotherapy, and he has mental health issues.”

Giving evidence to the court, Kevin Creedon said that he had received the offending piece of paper through his own door and when he looked out, he saw his brother standing 170 yards away.

“He made a gesture at me. I wrote on the paper and threw it out the window to him. This is all to to do with him wanting me out of the way because he wants the house. He can have the house,” Creedon said.

“I spent the last eight months in a treatment centre. I gave up my dogs, I’m moving out of my house. I’m 53, 54 next week. I’ve never been in prison before. I’m very sorry. If I had known that I was breaching my bail conditions. I’m sorry about what’s happened.”

Justice Marie Keane noted that he had signed his bail bond on February 20, promising that he would not contact his brothers.

“So how can you say you didn’t know,” she asked.

Creedon said: “I’m sorry, it was not planned. We met each other on the road and I threw it out the door at him. I didn’t know he was going to be around the corner.

“I’m making efforts to leave the village. I gave up my dogs. I’m leaving my home. I buried my father and two friends. I got cancer. I’m having a difficult time at the moment.”

He pleaded with the judge to remand him on bail and promised to turn up on his next court date and sign in at a Garda station every day in the meantime.

“I’m not concerned about you signing into a Garda station, I’m concerned about you staying away from your family,” Justice Keane said.

“Why can’t you stay away?”

Creedon said: “Now that I know how serious breaking bail is, I will still away from them. It just happens that we live in the same area, but I’m moving away. After the last 24 hours in a jail cell, that’s enough deterrent for me. I guarantee I won’t make the same mistake again.”

The judge “reluctantly” restored bail but warned Creedon would go to prison if he was back before the courts on this issue.