Gardaí renew appeal for information on 2014 murder of Meath man

Gardaí have issued a renewed appeal for information on the 2104 murder of a man in Meath.

Paul Gallagher, 26, was shot multiple times in a field at Ballymacan in Slane on July 28, 2014.

At around 10.30pm on the date in question, Paul Gallagher travelled to Ballymacan, Collon, Co Meath with another man.

Before arriving at Ballymacan, they were joined by two other men in Tullyallen village.

Garda were called when Paul Gallagher’s body was discovered in a field two days later.

A number of arrests have been made as part of this investigation, but to date, nobody has been charged in connection with the killing.

An appeal for information was made at the time, and on Crimecall in September 2014.

Man imprisoned for withholding information

At Trim Circuit Court this afternoon, a 34-year-old man was convicted and imprisoned for withholding information in relation to the killing, contrary to Section 9 Offences Against the State (Amendment) Act 1998.

Investigating gardaí have now re-issued an appeal for information.

They said that, given the passage of time, someone may now be able to provide information they could not at the time, or someone who did provide information at the time may now be in a position to provide more.

Anyone with information can contact investigating Gardaí at Navan Garda Station 046 9036100, the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111, or any Garda station.