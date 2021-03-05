Cork teen on drug-dealing charge over €100k cannabis haul

The case against a Cork teenager facing a drug-dealing charge arising out of a cannabis seizure with a street value of almost €100,000 by gardaí in Cork city has been put back until next month.

Sergeant Gearóid Davis said directions were not yet available from the Director of Public Prosecutions in the case.

Judge Olann Kelleher agreed to adjourn the case until April 16 at Cork District Court to allow time for directions from the DPP.

19-year-old Evan Hourigan of Ardcullen, Hollyhill, Cork, was remanded on bail until then. He was represented by solicitor, Frank Buttimer.

Gardai recovered €85,000 worth of cannabis herb and €10,500 worth of cannabis resin in the search of the house on January 7. Hourigan was charged with possession of cannabis and possession of cannabis for sale or supply at his home at Ardcullen, Hollyhill, Cork on that date.

Garda Rory Fogarty gave evidence of arrest, charge and caution and told the court that Hourigan made no reply to either charge after caution.

Sgt Davis said that gardaí had no objection to bail once Mr Hourigan was willing to abide by a number of bail conditions being sought by gardaí. They include signing on every Monday, Wednesday and Friday at Gurranabraher Garda Station.

He said that gardaí had already retained Mr Hourigan’s passport and they were seeking an undertaking from him not to apply for new travel documents.

They also sought a commitment from Mr Hourigan that he would not breach Covid 19 regulations, including staying within 5km of his home.

Mr Buttimer was appointed on free legal aid as the defendant only recently finished second-level education and was currently unemployed.

Judge Kelleher said in those circumstances he was willing to grant him free legal aid and he assigned Mr Buttimer to represent him on free legal aid.