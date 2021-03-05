Man hid blade in mouth after defacing Garda vehicle

A man who hid a Stanley blade in his mouth after he defaced a Garda vehicle has been jailed for three months.

Dawid Mikolaczyk, 27, from Donneraile, Co Cork, inscribed the word ‘Denis’ on the inside of a Garda vehicle, making "a nuisance of himself" following his arrest on October 5, 2020.

Mikolaczyk had been serving a suspended sentence for theft at the time of his arrest.

Gardaí had observed him scraping something onto the wall of the Garda vehicle when he was in custody. They then observed him putting a Stanley blade into his mouth.

He has 44 previous convictions, including 16 for theft, Fermoy District Court heard.

He was charged under Section 9 of the Possession of an Offensive Weapon Act and Section 2 of the Criminal Damage Act. He was also charged under Section 13 of the Criminal Justice Act for failing to appear before a court.

He pleaded guilty to having the blade and defacing the vehicle.

His solicitor Matt Birmingham said that his client had mental health difficulties and was attending North Cork mental health services.

He said that he has two children who he wants to return home to:

He had taken drink and on this unfortunate incident he made a nuisance of himself in custody.

Judge Marie Keane asked what he was doing to prevent him making a nuisance of himself in future.

“He works when he can,” Mr Birmingham said, adding that he had lost work due to the pandemic.

Mr Birmingham said that Mikolaczyk had been "caught red-handed" and had admitted what he did to gardaí.

He pleaded for mercy from the court so that Mikolaczyk could get back to his family and work as soon as possible.

Mikolaczyk stood with his head bent, eyes down, throughout the trial.

Justice Keane said: “I note that he conceded the blade and admitted causing mindless damage to the vehicle.”

She said that the damage had cost the State €250 “with no prospect” of recouping it.

Mikolaczyk was convicted and sentenced to three months in jail, to begin the sentence on April 4.