Corkman who threatened to burn his mother's bedroom denied bail

A young man was arrested at his family home after a report that he had put his mother in fear by threatening to burn her bedroom.

Garda Ben Donovan objected to bail being granted to the accused at Cork District Court on the basis of the seriousness of the allegation.

The defendant was charged with breaching a safety order by putting his mother in fear on March 2.

Garda Donovan testified that the concern of gardaí was that the accused would interfere with witnesses if granted bail or would not show up in court to face the case.

Garda Donovan said: “The nature of the evidence is strong. It is alleged that at 11.30pm on March 2 he returned home in a highly intoxicated state.

“He threatened his mother he would burn her bedroom. Gardaí found him in a highly intoxicated condition.” The garda expressed the concern that there was a likelihood of the accused man committing further offences due to his addiction to intoxicants.

The defendant’s mother was called as a witness to give evidence at the bail application which took place at an in-camera hearing at Cork District Court.

Sergeant Pat Lyons asked the witness if she had concerns for her safety. She replied: “Yes I do. (Son’s name) is very threatening to me when he has drink. He is affecting my health – my anxiety. His behaviour is atrocious, he has no respect for me.

I am scared of his actions with drink. I am in fear.

The witness also said it was unfair on her daughter who was trying to study at home. “Since he came home on Friday it is a nightmare… He said he would burn the bedroom down. He threatens to smash up the cars,” she said.

The accused spoke up from the dock and addressed his mother directly: “Have I ever done anything like that?” Judge Olann Kelleher said the accused would be given an opportunity to speak when his mother was finished giving evidence.

“I understand everyone is upset, including the accused,” the judge said.

The accused said that but for alcohol he had never been in trouble. “I am not drinking anymore, it is wrecking my life,” he said.

Frank Buttimer, solicitor, said the defendant’s mother accepted that when he was not drinking he was the best in the world.

Judge Olann Kelleher remanded the accused in custody until March 8. He said: “It is a very serious matter. I am not taking any chances.”