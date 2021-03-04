Woman whose partner had contracted Hepatitis C in mother's womb refused compensation

The woman, who is not herself infected, sought compensation for loss of consortium with her partner.
Woman whose partner had contracted Hepatitis C in mother's womb refused compensation

The judge said, while a right to claim compensation for loss of consortium is conferred on those indirectly contaminated, and on carers and/or dependents of those identified in section 4, the right to make a claim for loss of consortium is expressly restricted to those whom the tribunal identified as “primary” victims, ie those who contracted infection due to an act done to them directly. File picture: iStock

Thu, 04 Mar, 2021 - 13:41
Ann O’Loughlin

A woman whose partner contracted Hepatitis C as a baby in his mother’s womb after she received contaminated Anti-D blood product is not entitled to compensation for ‘loss of consortium’, the High Court has ruled.

The woman, who is not herself infected, sought compensation for loss of consortium with her partner, who was diagnosed with Hepatitis C when undergoing routine medical examinations as an adult some six years after they began living together.

In a recently published judgment, Mr Justice Bernard Barton dismissed her appeal against a decision of the Hepatitis C and HIV Compensation Tribunal she does not fall within the category of person who may bring loss of consortium claims under the Hepatitis C and HIV Compensation Tribunal Acts.

The judge said the question is whether the uninfected partner or spouse of an adult ‘child‘ whose Hepatitis C and/or HIV infection was contracted indirectly from their mother qualifies to make a claim for loss of consortium.

He said section 4 of the Acts make clear there is no provision for such a claim.

When the section, as amended, is considered as a whole, it is clear the Oireachtas, in conferring the right to claim compensation, distinguished between “primary” and “secondary” victims, between those who contracted infection due to an act done to them directly and those indirectly infected, he said.

While a right to claim compensation for loss of consortium is conferred on those indirectly contaminated, and on carers and/or dependents of those identified in section 4, the right to make a claim for loss of consortium is expressly restricted to those whom the tribunal identified as “primary” victims, he said.

The Oireachtas, he held, did not intend to confer a right to bring a claim for loss of consortium on the spouse or partner of an adult ‘child’ of an infected person.

The judge added the applicable legal authorities make clear that a cause of action for loss of consortium at common law is confined to those who are legally married.

Case background

Earlier, outlining the background, he noted the appellant, in her 40s, is a full-time homemaker living with her partner and their young daughter.

On a date in the mid-1990s, the appellant’s partner’s mother was found by the non-statutory Hepatitis C Compensation Tribunal to have contracted Hepatitis C as a consequence of having received contaminated anti-D blood product in the course of the deliveries of her children. The mother was awarded compensation and died from an unrelated illness later.

Some 20 years after his mother’s death, and six years after he began living with the appellant, the man was diagnosed with Hepatitis C during routine medical examinations.

He applied for compensation to the tribunal under section 4.1.c of the Acts. It was satisfied the source of his Hepatitis C infection was transmission from his mother in utero or on delivery and made a provisional award.

When the appellant sought compensation for loss of consortium, the tribunal held she did not meet the qualifying criteria.

More in this section

Public warned not to engage with potential pyramid scheme on social media Public warned not to engage with potential pyramid scheme on social media
PADRAIG CREAVEN; GABRIEL MITCHELL; MARCELLA MITCHELL; AOIFE MITCHELL CREAVEN Man settles case over wife's cervical cancer death as HSE and US lab offer 'deep regrets'
Three arrested following seizure of €99k worth of cash and cannabis in Cork and Athlone Three arrested following seizure of €99k worth of cash and cannabis in Cork and Athlone
#courtshepatitis closs of consortiumcontaminated blood
Woman whose partner had contracted Hepatitis C in mother's womb refused compensation

Gardaí anxious to speak with walker and motorist in relation to murder of Mary O'Keeffe

READ NOW

Latest

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up
Home Delivery
logo-ie

HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

Have the Irish Examiner delivered to your door. No delivery charge. Just pay the cover price.

LOTTO RESULTS

Wednesday, March 3, 2021

  • 15
  • 20
  • 25
  • 32
  • 44
  • 47
  • 40

Full Lotto draw results »

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices