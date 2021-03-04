Three arrested following seizure of €99k worth of cash and cannabis in Cork and Athlone

Gardaí have seized €59,000 in cash following the search of a vehicle in Cork.
On Tuesday, Gardaí in Glanmire stopped a vehicle and during a search cash with an approximate value of €59,000 was recovered.
The driver of the vehicle, a man aged in his 20s, and a teenage girl who was a passenger were arrested.
They were brought to Mayfield Garda Station and have since been released. A file on the man will be submitted to the DPP.
A follow up search in relation to this incident was conducted on Wednesday at a house in Athlone, Co Westmeath.
This search resulted in the seizure of €40,000 worth of cannabis and the arrest of a teenage boy.
During the search of the house, 2kgs of cannabis, mobile phones, weighing scales, a GPS tracker and €910 in cash were recovered.
The teen was brought to Athlone Garda Station where he is currently being detained.