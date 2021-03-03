Revenue seize over €114k worth of drugs in Athlone and Dublin

Two detector dogs, both of whom are named Bailey, helped sniff out the suspicious packages
The drugs seized in Athlone on March 1. Also pictured is detector dog Bailey, who helped sniff them out. Picture: Revenue

Wed, 03 Mar, 2021 - 21:42
Steven Heaney

Revenue officials have seized drugs worth over €141,000 at mail centres in Athlone and Dublin.

On Monday, almost seven kilos of drugs and psychoactive substances including herbal cannabis, cannabis resin, hash cakes, benzodiazepines and cannabis infused ‘jellies’ and ‘chocolates were seized by officers in Athlone.

The drugs have a combined estimated value of over €55,500. 

They were found in packages labeled 'hair bows' and 'football memorabilia' and were destined for addresses in Cork, Longford, Galway, Kerry, Dublin, Tipperary, Kilkenny, Carlow, Monaghan, Offaly, Sligo, Donegal, Mayo, Waterford, Laois, Leitrim, Kildare and Louth. 

This afternoon, four further kilos of herbal cannabis, along with cannabis oil and butane honey oil products were seized by Revenue officers in Dublin.

Herbal cannabis, cannabis oil, butane honey oil and other items seized in Dublin this afternoon. Also pictured is detector dog, Bailey. Picture: Revenue

The packages were declared as items such as 'art supplies', 'coffee pods', 'action figures', and 'toys'. 

The parcels were destined for addresses in Dublin, Waterford, Clare, Mayo, Offaly, Donegal, and Northern Ireland.

The seized drugs have a combined estimate of €88,200.

Revenue said that two detector dogs, both of whom are named Bailey, helped sniff out the suspicious packages. 

Revenue said its investigations are ongoing.

