Man accused of assaulting girlfriend makes first court appearance since her death

An Ennis man has made his first appearance in court since the alleged victim of his assault died in hospital.

Wexford native, Sharon Bennett (29) died in hospital on February 10, 13 days after being the victim of an alleged assault by her then boyfriend, Patrick Ballard, in the Market area of Ennis on Thursday, January 28.

Mr Ballard (34) of Ashford Court Hotel, Ennis, is currently on remand at Limerick prison after being charged with the assault causing harm of Ms Bennett.

Ms Bennett was a mother of two girls, aged nine and six, from a previous relationship.

At Ennis District Court on Wednesday, Mr Ballard was appearing via video-link from Limerick prison.

Sgt Aiden Lonergan told Judge Patrick Durcan: “This case was last before the court on February 3 relating to an allegation of assault causing harm.”

He added that since Mr Ballard’s last court appearance, Ms Bennett has died “and a file is being prepared now concerning the appropriate charge and venue”.

He stated that the file is being prepared for the Direction of Public Prosecution (DPP).

Judge Durcan asked: “Is it the view of the State that this is a very serious matter?”

In response, Sgt Lonergan stated: “Yes judge, of the highest.”

Judge Durcan then asked: “Is it the position of the State that Ms Bennett died as a result of injuries received in the alleged assault?”

In reply, Sgt Lonergan stated: “That is what is under investigation.”

Solicitor for Mr Ballard, Tara Godfrey stated: “Mr Ballard understands that the file going to the DPP will take some time given certain reports that have to be finalised."

Sgt Lonergan applied for an adjournment to March 24 to have DPP directions available.

Judge Durcan further remanded Mr Ballard in custody to appear via video link at Ennis District Court on March 24.