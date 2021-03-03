Bogus tradesmen accused of scamming 80-year-old man

Victim paid large sum of money for work on home that was never carried out
Two men in their 20s are in court today.

Wed, 03 Mar, 2021 - 12:31
Caitlín Griffin

Gardaí have arrested two men as part of an investigation into bogus tradesmen in Clondalkin.

Gardaí received reports that a man in his 80s was contacted by two men informing him that he needed substantial work carried out on his property.

The man paid a large sum of money to complete the work, however this work was never undertaken.

Following an investigation by gardaí, the men both aged in their 20s were arrested on March 2 and were detained at Clondalkin Garda Station under section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act 1984.

Both men have since been charged and are due to appear before court today.

Gardaí seize €20k of cigarettes at Covid checkpoint

