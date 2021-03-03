Bogus tradesmen accused of scamming 80-year-old man

Gardaí have arrested two men as part of an investigation into bogus tradesmen in Clondalkin.
Gardaí received reports that a man in his 80s was contacted by two men informing him that he needed substantial work carried out on his property.
The man paid a large sum of money to complete the work, however this work was never undertaken.
Following an investigation by gardaí, the men both aged in their 20s were arrested on March 2 and were detained at Clondalkin Garda Station under section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act 1984.
Both men have since been charged and are due to appear before court today.