Gardaí make another arrest in connection with violent disorder at Dublin anti-lockdown protest

Gardaí have arrested a man in connection with the anti-lockdown protest that took place last Saturday.

Aged in his 30s, the man was arrested this morning in Irishtown, Co Dublin in connection with the firework attack on gardaí policing the demonstration.

Gardaí have detained the man under Section 30 of the Offences Against the State Act at Irishtown Garda Station.

The public gathering on Saturday afternoon in Dublin City centre took place against current Level 5 restrictions designed to prevent the spread of Covid-19.

Violence broke out on Grafton Street after a man aimed and fired a firework at gardaí assembled to control the crowd.

The violent disorder resulted in injuries to three gardaí and saw 23 protestors detained.

13 people were later charged following the anti-lockdown protest.

The 12 men and one woman appeared in the Central Criminal Court charged with breaches of the Criminal Justice Public Order Act 1994. They will later appear in the Cloverhill District Court.

The remaining seven people have been charged and released on station bail.

Three juveniles have been released for consideration in the juvenile diversion programme.

A similar protest organised for this weekend in Cork City has come under significant criticism with many public representatives calling for it to be banned.