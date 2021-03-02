Arrest made after man attacked with wheel brace in Kerry home 

Gardaí have arrested a man in Tralee, Co Kerry, after he entered a property and assaulted the resident with a wheel brace.
Yesterday afternoon at around 4pm, the man aged in his early 30s gained access to the property at Rahoonane, Tralee and attacked the resident.
The man was later arrested at the scene by gardaí and brought to Tralee garda station where he was detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act 1984.
He has since been charged and is due before Kilarney District Court this morning at 10.30am.
The resident of the property did not require medical treatment after the incident.