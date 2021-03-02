Arrest made after man attacked with wheel brace in Kerry home 

The man did not require medical treatment
Arrest made after man attacked with wheel brace in Kerry home 

The arrested man is due before the courts this morning. File picture. 

Tue, 02 Mar, 2021 - 08:29
Ciarán Sunderland

Gardaí have arrested a man in Tralee, Co Kerry, after he entered a property and assaulted the resident with a wheel brace. 

Yesterday afternoon at around 4pm, the man aged in his early 30s gained access to the property at Rahoonane, Tralee and attacked the resident. 

The man was later arrested at the scene by gardaí and brought to Tralee garda station where he was detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act 1984.

He has since been charged and is due before Kilarney District Court this morning at 10.30am. 

The resident of the property did not require medical treatment after the incident. 

Read More

'It could take six weeks before daily Covid-19 cases drop to 200'

More in this section

Police Stock Man arrested and 14 vehicles seized in Newry PSNI operation
No bail for Corkman accused of crashing a number of times during 45-minute car chase No bail for Corkman accused of crashing a number of times during 45-minute car chase
Cork woman gets 10 months for 100th theft conviction Cork woman gets 10 months for 100th theft conviction
Arrest made after man attacked with wheel brace in Kerry home 

Young woman arrested after highspeed pursuit in Dublin broadcast on Instagram

READ NOW

Latest

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up

HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

Have the Irish Examiner delivered to your door. No delivery charge. Just pay the cover price.

LOTTO RESULTS

Saturday, February 27, 2021

  • 15
  • 29
  • 34
  • 38
  • 40
  • 43
  • 14

Full Lotto draw results »

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices