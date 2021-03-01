Man arrested and 14 vehicles seized in Newry PSNI operation

A man has been arrested on suspicion of involvement in an offer to supply Class A drugs following an investigation into the EncroChat encrypted messaging platform.

The 33-year-old was detained in the Newry, Co Down, area by the Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI).

He was also accused of being concerned in an offer to supply class B controlled drugs, conspiracy to import class B controlled drugs and entering into an arrangement to acquire criminal property.

The PSNI seized 14 vehicles, many of them high-end, valued between £500,000 and £750,000.

The arrest was part of the National Crime Agency’s Operation Venetic investigation into crimes being committed on encrypted mobile phones.

EncroChat, an encrypted messaging platform, was shut down by the authorities in June.

Detective Inspector Craig McCamley said: “Detectives from Criminal Investigations Branch continue to play their part in the UK’s biggest law enforcement operation against serious and organised criminality.”

As part of this, officers carried out a search of three properties in the Newry area.

The detective added: “This is an example of our ongoing commitment to bring those involved in criminal activity to justice.

“Working alongside our partner agencies, we will continue to disrupt the movements and activities of organised crime gangs.

“We recognise the harm caused in our communities as a result of organised crime and we will continue to keep people safe from this activity.”