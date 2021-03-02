No bail for Corkman accused of crashing a number of times during 45-minute car chase

Kenneth Hornibrook was wanted on a bench warrant after previously failing to show up in court to face an unrelated dangerous driving charge, the court heard
No bail for Corkman accused of crashing a number of times during 45-minute car chase

The incident began on Sunday night when gardaí claims they saw him driving at Kilmore Road and indicated for him to stop. File photo

Tue, 02 Mar, 2021 - 07:07
Liam Heylin

A man wanted by gardaí refused to stop and caused a pursuit that saw him being followed as he drove around the north side of Cork City, out to Blarney and back into the city.

Garda Keith Shire said the accused man crashed a number of times in the course of the pursuit that went on for 45 minutes.

Garda Shire said at Cork District Court that there was an objection to bail being granted to the accused man, Kenneth Hornibrook of 3 Kilmore Road, Knocknaheeny, Cork.

The incident began on Sunday night, February 28, when gardaí observed him driving at Kilmore Road and indicated for him to stop. He allegedly failed to do so and drove around the north side, out of Blarney and back, crashing a number of times en route.

Garda Shire said that after one collision gardaí approached him but he reversed away from them and drove off again.

Back in the city he crashed again, this time disabling the car and he attempted to flee from the car but was apprehended.

So far, no charges were brought against Hornibrook arising out of the alleged driving escapade. He was wanted on a bench warrant after previously failing to show up in court to face an unrelated dangerous driving charge, Garda Shire said.

Joseph Cuddigan, solicitor, called Hornibrook to give evidence in his bail application.

Judge Olann Kelleher asked Hornibrook if there was anything in Garda Shire’s description of the alleged evasion of gardaí, with which Hornibrook would disagree. Hornibrook did not disagree with any of it. 

He added that he wanted to get treatment for his problems. “I just want to get my life together,” he said.

Judge Kelleher refused bail and remanded Hornibrook in custody to appear at Cork District Court by video link from prison on March 8.

More in this section

Young woman arrested after highspeed pursuit in Dublin broadcast on Instagram Young woman arrested after highspeed pursuit in Dublin broadcast on Instagram
Police Stock Man arrested and 14 vehicles seized in Newry PSNI operation
Cork woman gets 10 months for 100th theft conviction Cork woman gets 10 months for 100th theft conviction
#courtsplace: cork
Garda stock

Arrest made after man attacked with wheel brace in Kerry home 

READ NOW

Latest

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up

HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

Have the Irish Examiner delivered to your door. No delivery charge. Just pay the cover price.

LOTTO RESULTS

Saturday, February 27, 2021

  • 15
  • 29
  • 34
  • 38
  • 40
  • 43
  • 14

Full Lotto draw results »

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices