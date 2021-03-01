Cork woman gets 10 months for 100th theft conviction

A Cork woman who clocked up her 100th theft conviction was jailed for 10 months at Cork District Court.

Mary Foley, who is aged around 40, pleaded guilty to five thefts as Sergeant John Kelleher said the accused woman came before the court with 95 previous convictions for shoplifting.

Judge Olann Kelleher noted that Foley was pleading guilty to five new shoplifting offences, one of engaging in threatening behaviour and three of being drunk and a source of danger.

Out of Foley’s 250 previous convictions, 21 of them were for engaging in threatening behaviour and 47 were for being drunk and a danger.

Defence solicitor, Diarmuid Kelleher, said the accused was herself the victim of a very serious assault and that she suffered a serious head injury.

Mr Kelleher said the accused suffered depression from an early age and she became addicted to the medication that was being prescribed for her. This was compounded by an alcohol addiction.

Mr Kelleher said:

Generally, she gets this overwhelming compulsion to get more alcohol. It is a very difficult lifestyle.

“She caused no difficulty to the gardaí and pleaded guilty to all matters.”

Judge Kelleher said there was €370 worth of stolen property that had not been returned and for which there was no prospect of repayment.

The judge imposed a total sentence of 10 months on Mary Foley.

The shoplifting incidents included thefts at Supervalu in Merchants Quay, Lifestyle Sports on St Patrick’s Street, Hennessy’s beauty salon and the theft of a ring from a jewellers in the city centre and one further incident.

As well as being drunk and a danger at Togher Road, Anderson Street and Oliver Plunkett Street during incidents last October and November, Foley was also threatening and abusive to gardaí on Anderson Street, near the entrance to the Simon shelter premises where there was a disturbance.

Other previous convictions for the accused included counts for robbery and handling stolen property.