€80k settlement approved for girl injured after aunt suffered partial seizure while driving

An €80,000 settlement has been approved by the High Court for a girl who sustained injuries after her aunt suffered a partial seizure when driving her car in which the child was a passenger.

In approving the settlement for Caoimhe Coyle, of Glenhoe, Carrigart, Co. Donegal, aged seven and strapped into the car at the time of the accident six years ago, Mr Justice Garrett Simons said it was a “very unusual” case.