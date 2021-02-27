Man arrested after gardaí discover drugs worth €123,000 at Roscommon house

A man has been arrested after the seizure (Handout/PA)
Sat, 27 Feb, 2021 - 10:28
Cate McCurry, PA

A 20-year-old man has been arrested after gardai found cocaine and cannabis worth an estimated 123,000 euro at a house in Roscommon.

Gardai carried out a search of the property at Lanesboro Road at around 10pm on Friday, under Operation Tara.

During the course of the search, 4.5kg of cannabis herb with an estimated street value of 90,000 euro and 470 grams of cocaine with an estimated street value of 33,000 euro were seized.

The drugs will be sent for analysis.

The man was arrested at the scene and is currently being detained under the provisions of Section 2 of the Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act, 1996 at Castlerea garda station.

Gardai say investigations are ongoing.

