Convicted sex offender 'at risk of harming his own three children'

An expert witness has told a court it is his view that a convicted sex offender is at risk of sexual harming his own children.

At a district court family law hearing on Friday, Dr Joe Sullivan told the court the man is also likely to engage in sexual activity with children in the future.

Forensic psychologist Dr Sullivan has worked with sex offenders since 1986 and was giving evidence on behalf of Tusla.

In the case, the Tusla is seeking an interim care order (ICO) to remove the three children of the man from the family home and put them into foster care.

Tusla has a supervision order in place for the three children and both parents are contesting the ICO application.

The children’s father was convicted in 1999 of the sexual abuse in 1995 of two girls under the age of 12 and he received a four-year suspended prison sentence.

The man also received the Probation Act in a court in 1982 after three of his sisters made complaints of a sexual nature against him.

In the case, Tusla only acted after an adult son of the man from a previous relationship made a disclosure in 2018 expressing his concern for the risk posed by his father to the three children aged under the age of 15.

The mother of the three children didn’t know about the man’s sexually deviant past.

Mother’s care

Tusla is seeking to also remove the children from the mother’s care as it believes she has an inability to accept the risk posed by the father and to safeguard the children.

The father is not living at the family home due to Tusla's childcare concerns and has not seen his children since September.

The court heard on Friday the man denied having a sexual interest in children and denied he would ever sexually abuse his own children.

However, after a phone and a face-to-face interview, Dr Sullivan asserted that the man does have a sexual interest in children.

Dr Sullivan also gave his expert view that the man has probably continued to abuse children since his last conviction in 1999.

The court also heard no allegations had been made against the man since 1999 and that gardaí had no concerns about him.

Dr Sullivan is to be cross-examined on his evidence by lawyers for the couple at a later date and adjourning the case, Judge Bernadette Owens said she was quite certain the couple’s lawyers would explain to the two what is at stake here in terms of their three children being taken into care and what will be expected of them if they want to prevent that happening.

Therapeutic supports

Judge Owens said it was in the best interests of the couple and their children for the couple to involve themselves in therapeutic supports before the next court date.

Counsel for the father, Elizabeth Mullins BL told the court her client was happy to go for therapy and "will do whatever is possible to stop the children from going into care".

Ms Mullins said trust has broken down between her client and Dr Sullivan and he wants to be seen by another professional.

The court had already heard the children don’t want to leave the family home and that one of the children told a Tusla social worker “that she doesn’t want to leave and doesn’t want to be punished for what their dad has done in the past”.

The social worker said the children were a credit to their mother and were very well cared for, very well-behaved, had good manners and did well in school.

The social worker said it was clear the couple love their three children and a report presented to court showed the children’s mother loves their father, saying “I wouldn’t be without him for the world”.