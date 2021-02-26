Three more arrests linked to loyalist gathering in east Belfast

Three men are being questioned by police investigating a large gathering of loyalists in east Belfast.

The men, two aged 53 and one 34, were arrested on suspicion of terrorism and other offences on Friday morning.

Officers carried out several searches in east Belfast as part of the operation.

Police have linked the February 2 gathering in Pitt Park, off the Lower Newtownards Road, to the East Belfast UVF.

Four men arrested earlier this week were released on Thursday.

Detectives are preparing reports on the four for consideration by the Public Prosecution Service.

Three men arrested this morning by detectives from the Criminal Investigation Branch and Paramilitary Crime Task Force. pic.twitter.com/RyDo5gh4AK — Police Service NI (@PoliceServiceNI) February 26, 2021

Those men, aged 33, 35, 46 and 54, were arrested on Wednesday during an operation that included searches in east Belfast and Newtownards.

Three men were remanded in custody last week after being charged with unlawful assembly and affray in relation to the gathering.

Detective Chief Superintendent John McVea said on Friday: “Our investigation into the gathering at Pitt Park and activities linked to East Belfast UVF is continuing, and today’s arrests were conducted under the Terrorism Act.

“Those arrested will now be questioned in Musgrave Street Serious Crime Suite (in Belfast city centre).

“I would continue to appeal to anyone in the community who has information or footage regarding the incident, or criminality in the area, to contact the police.”