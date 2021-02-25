Man returns from Australia after 14 years to face sentence for Cork pub assault

A Meath man smashed a glass into a man’s face in Midleton 14 years ago and then fled to Australia but he returned to face sentencing for the crime saying it had been on his mind when he was away.

40-year-old Robert Poleon of Drumbanagh, Kells, County Meath, pleaded guilty to carrying out an assault back in 2007 but then emigrated before he could be sentenced.

The charge stated that he committed the offence of assault causing harm to another man at the Maple Leaf Bar on Main Street, Midleton, County Cork, back on February 13, 2007.

Judge Seán Ó Donnabháin was told at Cork Circuit Criminal Court that he assaulted the other man by smashing a glass in his face.

Poleon, who was 26 years old at the time he was convicted of the assault, absconded to Australia before he could be sentenced.

Judge Ó Donnabháin wondered how the accused got into Australia when one hears of people being refused entry when they have a conviction for a much lesser offence.

The judge remarked:

You can’t get into Australia if you are convicted of not having a dog licence.

Defence barrister John Devlin suggested that the conviction may not have been recorded at the time because it had not proceeded as far as sentencing.

The accused man gathered €5,000 compensation for the injured party.

Mr Devlin BL said: “He came back from Australia and arranged with gardaí to hand himself in.

“The matter has been on his mind for 12 years in Australia. He has not come to the attention of police in Australia. He worked as a plasterer and decorator.”

Prosecution barrister, Donal McCarthy, said the assault causing harm consisted of pushing a glass into the injured party’s lip. Poleon was remanded in custody since November 2020 on this charge.

Judge Ó Donnabháin said the use of a glass was an aggravating factor. However, he imposed a two-year sentence which was fully suspended.