Mess-up in a brewery: Corkman jailed for stealing alcohol-free beer from Heineken

It was the first of two burglaries he had carried out at the Heineken brewery in Cork City.
Mess-up in a brewery: Corkman jailed for stealing alcohol-free beer from Heineken

Roy Kelly got away with the alcohol-free product Heineken 0.0 in a burglary at the Heineken brewery on December 27, 2020. File photo

Thu, 25 Feb, 2021 - 20:31
Liam Heylin

A Corkman who went to the trouble of breaking into a brewery to steal drink only got away with the alcohol-free product Heineken 0.0, a court has heard.

The judge said it must have been an embarrassing burglary for the man.

He got a six-month jail term for that burglary last Monday and he was back in court for another similar burglary at the same brewery today. 

Judge Olann Kelleher commented: “This is the man who broke into the brewery and got zero alcohol Heineken.

I’d say he was embarrassed by that.

Roy Kelly formerly of St John’s Square, Blackpool, Cork, was sentenced on Monday for trespassing to steal at the Heineken brewery on Leitrim Street, Cork.

Kelly pleaded guilty today to going to the brewery to steal beer on another date.

The judge quipped: “He got jail last week when he took some non-alcoholic stuff so he went back for the real stuff.” 

While it appeared that way, the matter was clarified by defence solicitor, Diarmuid Kelleher, who said that today’s offence actually predated the burglary for which Kelly got the six months on Monday.

In other words, last Monday’s sentence related to a burglary at Heineken on December 27, 2020, when he got away with the no-alcohol beer. Today he was before Cork District Court for the theft of beer from Heineken on April 12, 2020. That beer did contain alcohol.

Judge Kelleher said he would not add to Kelly’s time in jail. He imposed another six-month sentence today and made it concurrent with what was imposed earlier in the week.

Sergeant Pat Lyons said Kelly, who is in his 30s, had 50 previous convictions including four counts of burglary and six for theft.

More in this section

Hands Holding onto Prison Bars Corkman jailed on sex assault charges after failing to address alcohol issues
Man returns from Australia after 14 years to face sentence for Cork pub assault Man returns from Australia after 14 years to face sentence for Cork pub assault
Garda stock Gardaí arrest two men suspected of ATM tampering
courtburglaryplace: corkorganisation: heineken
IRISH Smoking 1

Judge allows bankruptcy official to sell family home of ex-rugby star Peter Clohessy

READ NOW

Latest

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up

HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

Have the Irish Examiner delivered to your door. No delivery charge. Just pay the cover price.

Discover the

Install our free app today

Available on

LOTTO RESULTS

Wednesday, February 24, 2021

  • 2
  • 10
  • 12
  • 13
  • 38
  • 40
  • 17

Full Lotto draw results »

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices