Chemist chain owner admits to defrauding HSE scheme

John Corr admitted to fraudulently obtaining payments from the HSE’s Primary Care Reimbursement Service
Chemist chain owner admits to defrauding HSE scheme

John Corr admits to deceiving the HSE’s Primary Care Reimbursement Service of various sums ranging from €7 to €220 at Corr’s pharmacies in Dublin and Co. Louth. File photo

Thu, 25 Feb, 2021 - 13:21
Declan Brennan

The owner of a chain of pharmacies has pleaded guilty to fraudulently obtaining payments from the HSE’s Primary Care Reimbursement Service.

The scheme is responsible for making payments to healthcare professionals, like GPs, dentists and pharmacists, for the free or reduced costs services they provide to the public.

John Corr (aged 55), of Vergemount Hall, Clonskeagh, Dublin, appeared before Dublin Circuit Criminal Court this morning, charged with 20 counts of deception, contrary to section six of the Theft and Fraud Act, 2001. 

He had been sent forward for trial from Dublin District Court, where the court heard he is accused of deception of the HSE scheme of various sums ranging from €7 to €220 at Corr’s pharmacies in Clarehall and Clonshaugh in Dublin, and its branches at Clogherhead, Blackbull and Mell, in Drogheda, Co Louth.

Before Judge Elma Sheahan he pleaded guilty to dishonestly inducing the HSE scheme to make an reimbursement in the amount of €769.14. The offence took place at Corrs Pharmacy, Mell, Drogheda, Co. Louth, on July 28, 2016.

The Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) had previously directed trial on indictment. Kieran Kelly BL, for the DPP today told the court that the guilty plea is accepted without prejudice to further pleas being required on remaining charges.

Corr was remanded on continuing bail to April 19 next for sentence.

Read More

Chemist chain boss accused of deceiving HSE scheme

More in this section

PSNI stock Four men detained by PSNI over loyalist gathering released on bail
Woman charged in relation to €60k of cannabis seizure in Dublin Woman charged in relation to €60k of cannabis seizure in Dublin
Homeless man fined for 'hopping into garda car' on cold night in Cork Homeless man fined for 'hopping into garda car' on cold night in Cork
#courtsfraudpharmacyplace: dublinplace: droghedaorganisation: corr’s pharmacies
File photo RT DIRECTOR GENERAL Dee Forbes has said plans to announce widespread cuts at the company were put on hold due to the

RTE challenge against compensation ruling collapses over 'ageist and sexist' remarks

READ NOW

Latest

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up

HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

Have the Irish Examiner delivered to your door. No delivery charge. Just pay the cover price.

Discover the

Install our free app today

Available on

LOTTO RESULTS

Wednesday, February 24, 2021

  • 2
  • 10
  • 12
  • 13
  • 38
  • 40
  • 17

Full Lotto draw results »

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices