Four men detained by PSNI over loyalist gathering released on bail

Four men detained by PSNI over loyalist gathering released on bail

Police investigating a large gathering of loyalists in east Belfast will pass reports on four men to the Public Prosecution Service. Picture: Niall Carson/PA)

Thu, 25 Feb, 2021 - 10:59
David Young, PA

Four men arrested by police investigating a large gathering of loyalists in east Belfast have been released on bail.

Detectives will prepare reports for consideration by the Public Prosecution Service.

The men, aged 33, 35, 46 and 54, were arrested on Wednesday on suspicion of terrorism offences and other related offences.

Police have linked the gathering in Pitt Park, off the Lower Newtownards Road, on February 2 to the East Belfast UVF.

Three men were remanded in custody last week after being charged with unlawful assembly and affray in relation to the gathering.

Detectives from the PSNI’s Criminal Investigation Branch and Paramilitary Crime Task Force were involved in Wednesday’s arrest operation.

They also undertook a series of searches in east Belfast and Newtownards.

More in this section

Homeless man fined for 'hopping into garda car' on cold night in Cork Homeless man fined for 'hopping into garda car' on cold night in Cork
Media opposes John Delaney's 'draconian' bid to stop reporting of FAI case Media opposes John Delaney's 'draconian' bid to stop reporting of FAI case
'Violent man' jailed for two Safety Order breaches in Cork 'Violent man' jailed for two Safety Order breaches in Cork
pittpa-sourceplace: northern ireland
Four men detained by PSNI over loyalist gathering released on bail

Woman charged in relation to €60k of cannabis seizure in Dublin

READ NOW

Latest

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up

HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

Have the Irish Examiner delivered to your door. No delivery charge. Just pay the cover price.

Discover the

Install our free app today

Available on

LOTTO RESULTS

Wednesday, February 24, 2021

  • 2
  • 10
  • 12
  • 13
  • 38
  • 40
  • 17

Full Lotto draw results »

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices