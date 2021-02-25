Homeless man fined for 'hopping into garda car' on cold night in Cork

The young man had asked the gardaí in the patrol car to take him to the Bridewell as "a desperate measure" to get out of the cold
Homeless man fined for 'hopping into garda car' on cold night in Cork

David O’Leary opened the door of the garda vehicle and sat into the back seat without permission and demanded to be arrested as Cork Simon Community had refused to take him into the shelter. File photo

Thu, 25 Feb, 2021 - 08:09
Liam Heylin

A young man who was freezing on a night last January with nowhere to stay jumped into the back seat of a garda car and asked officers to take him to their station.

31-year-old David O’Leary’s actions cost him €200 yesterday at Cork District Court where Judge Olann Kelleher fined him.

The young man who had been staying at Cork Simon Community at the time pleaded guilty to the offence of trespassing in the car without permission.

Eddie Burke, defence solicitor, said of O’Leary’s action on the night of January 12: “He hopped into the back of the garda car. 

It was just too cold on the street and he asked them could they put him up in the Bridewell.

Sergeant Gearóid Davis said the young man was taken to the Bridewell but he was arrested and he should not have jumped into the back of the patrol car without permission.

Mr Burke said: “It was a desperate measure.” Judge Kelleher said the defendant had caused people a lot of trouble by his actions and then when he should have been in court for this case he failed to appear and a bench warrant had to be issued for his arrest.

Mr Burke said David O’Leary was now accommodated in a hostel organised through Cork Simon Community.

The background to the January 12 incident was that Garda Conor O’Callaghan was dealing with another incident outside Cork Simon Community at Anderson’s Quay when O’Leary opened the door of the official garda vehicle and sat into the back seat without permission and demanded to be arrested as Simon had refused to take him into the shelter.

More in this section

'Violent man' jailed for two Safety Order breaches in Cork 'Violent man' jailed for two Safety Order breaches in Cork
'Stay out of Clonakilty' - Young man to stay at mother's until sentencing on knife charges 'Stay out of Clonakilty' - Young man to stay at mother's until sentencing on knife charges
Man arrested following €204k cannabis seizure in Meath Man arrested following €204k cannabis seizure in Meath
#courts#homelessnessplace: cork
Homeless man fined for 'hopping into garda car' on cold night in Cork

Media opposes John Delaney's 'draconian' bid to stop reporting of FAI case

READ NOW

Latest

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up

HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

Have the Irish Examiner delivered to your door. No delivery charge. Just pay the cover price.

Discover the

Install our free app today

Available on

LOTTO RESULTS

Wednesday, February 24, 2021

  • 2
  • 10
  • 12
  • 13
  • 38
  • 40
  • 17

Full Lotto draw results »

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices