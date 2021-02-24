'Stay out of Clonakilty' - Young man to stay at mother's until sentencing on knife charges

“Stay out of Clonakilty”. That was the order a sentencing judge made in the case against a young man who chased a Polish man around another part of West Cork with a knife.

Mark Foley was released from jail by Judge Seán Ó Donnabháin at Cork Circuit Criminal Court. Foley who is from Clonakilty, County Cork, and was recently living at Old Barrack Road, Bantry, County Cork, had sentencing in his case put back until April 14.

Judge Ó Donnabháin had remanded the young man in custody for over a week as he was concerned that the accused would return to live in West Cork. The judge has been told that Foley is now welcome to stay at his mother’s house on Model Farm Road in Cork city until the case comes up for sentencing.

The judge said: “I will release him on bail on condition that he resides with his mother and engages in counselling before the end of the week. He is to stay out of Clonakilty.”

Foley told the judge that he was keen to undertake an anger management programme. Judge Ó Donnabháin said the defendant had a number of issues to address. “Originally he was under the influence when he was talking to her (probation officer),” the judge said.

Defence barrister, Ben Shorten, accepted that the probation report was a curate’s egg but that the young man was prepared to address his difficulties and engage in counselling.

Case background

The background to the case was that Polish man was watching a film at a friend’s house in Dunmanway when he was chased by Foley who was carrying a knife. Foley swiped it near the victim’s throat narrowly missing it a number of times.

29-year-old Foley pleaded guilty to a number of charges arising out of the incident at Cork Circuit Criminal Court, including a charge of producing a knife at East Green, Dunmanway, County Cork, on November 3, 2018, and a simple assault on Mariusc Wozniak. Foley also admitted the public order charge of engaging in threatening behaviour during the incident.

Garda Kevin Kennedy testified that the injured party went to a friend’s house in Dunmanway to watch a film. Foley later called into the house, calling Mr Wozniak insulting names. Mr Wozniak decided to leave the house but Foley followed him and assaulted him. He also chased him with a 10-inch knife.

“He almost nicked his throat on numerous occasions. Mr Wozniak managed to avoid the knife and run home… Thankfully the knife did not contact Mr Wozniak. Otherwise, we would be here for a different kind of case,” Garda Kennedy said.

The 40-year-old injured party, living in Ireland since 2005, said he always got on well with everyone but on that night he thought he was in danger of being killed.

“I tried everything to calm him down. I am sad about it. I never deserved it. I love Ireland. It is the first place I got my own home. When Mark Foley attacked me he broke that trust,” he said in a victim impact statement.

Mr Shorten BL said the young man came from a troubled background and he had addiction issues going back to when he was only 13.